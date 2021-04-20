Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has objected to Jamie Spears’ attorney fees in their daughter’s conservatorship case.

In a court document obtained by People, Lynne did not agree to the four-month $890,000 fees from Jamie’s law firm saying that the requested fees were "procedurally and substantively improper."

The law firm had requested compensation for its services which Lynne claimed were not "performed in good faith for the benefit" for Britney.

She requested the court to review the costs and that at least $224,000 be “immediately repaid” as it was used in the law firm’s communication with the press.

Meanwhile, the Toxic singer is trying her best to reassure her fans that her mental health is completely fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old singer took part in an Instagram QnA with fans wherein she responded to the most frequently asked question, “Are you okay?”

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,” insisted Spears.

“I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment
Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Latest

view all