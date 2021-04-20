Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Reuters

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

By
Reuters

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

The Grammy-nominated boy band’s meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries

McDonald’s has tapped Korean pop sensation BTS to promote a new meal, in a move that the world’s largest fast-food chain hopes will expand the reach of its US-based celebrity promotional campaigns to a global scale.

The Grammy-nominated boy band’s meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries, including South Korea, McDonald’s said in a statement on Monday, and will include chicken McNuggets, fries, and two dips.

The burger chain has seen its revenue outside the United States drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is tapping on promotional campaigns through celebrity endorsements and limited-time menu items to get customers back into restaurants as economies reopen with the roll-out of vaccines.

The BTS meal follows similar US-only deals with singers J Balvin and Travis Scott, which McDonald’s says boosted sales in the later half of last year.

The spike in demand during the Travis Scott promotion caused the company to temporarily run short of ingredients to assemble its signature Quarter Pounder burgers at some restaurants.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees
Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday
Royal reunion: How Harry, William subtly support each other despite feud

Royal reunion: How Harry, William subtly support each other despite feud

Latest

view all