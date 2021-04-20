Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

The 2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks a must during filming when it will air its live ceremony on Sunday.

According to Variety, the nomimees, guests and presenters will not be required to wear a mask as the show will be “filmed like a movie”.

When the cameras are not rolling, they will be asked to wear their masks at all times.

The audience capacity is expected to be capped at 170 people.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that a third of the Oscars production budget was used in employing Covid-19 safety protocols which includes "specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability”. 

