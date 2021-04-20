Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's workout video goes viral

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video goes viral

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Maldives on vacations, shared a brand new video of her working out with Janhvi Kapoor and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Sara and Janhvi have been on the island for a few days now but the two are not giving up on their work out routines.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and posted a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen working out together as Justin Bieber's Peaches plays in the backdrop.

Sara captioned the video with her signature rhyming style: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show."

Namrata Purohit can be seen overlooking their session.

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Some media outlets reported that the video appears to be from their Goa trip.

