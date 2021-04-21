Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her

Kendall Jenner would breathe a little easier as the man who threatened to kill her has been ordered by a judge to stay away for at least five years.

The 25-year-old supermodel was allegedly threatened with a gun by Malik Bowker and a judge has now ordered that he must stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall. That includes staying away from her, her home, work and vehicle.



He is also not allowed to obtain her address and can have no physical or electronic contact, which includes sending mail in the post, sending email or text messages.



The accused did not appear at the hearing and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star made her presence via phone, represented by her attorney.



The 'KUWTK' beauty beelined it to court after alleging Bowker traveled across the country to gun her down. She had claimed an LAPD detective told her about the alleged plan.



The shocking incident, coupled with a man who Kendall claimed made it onto her property and attempted a naked swim, drove her away from her home and led to her seriously beefing up security.

