Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

American singer Rihanna has purchased a four-bedroom property on half an acre, just three months after she had owned a home in Beverly Hills for $13.8 million. Both the houses are located next to each other.

The 33-year-old star has officially surpassed the industry stalwarts like Beyoncé, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez as the world's wealthiest female musician, according to Forbes.

The Umbrella singer gave out exactly $10 million to buy the house standing next door to the mansion she purchased just three months earlier.

Rihanna co-owns the wildly popular Fenty Beauty brand with LVMH that is an open secret behind her massive wealth explosion. In the apparel industry, her popular Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is reportedly valued at a huge $1 billion.

The family-sized gated property was reportedly built in the 1930s. The four-bedroom home includes 4.5 bathrooms, a gate around the property, and a modest swimming pool with a living space of around 3,500 square feet of living space.

Besides her $23.8 million Beverly Hills compound, Rihanna is in possession of some other luxury properties that include a $6.8 million villa in the Hollywood Hills, a mansion in her native Barbados, and a high-floor flat in L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor. However, a $5.2 million condo unit at Century City’s exclusive The Century condo complex is her main residence.

