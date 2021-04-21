Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Dashing actor Liam Hemsworth flaunted his long hair in a selfie and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks showered praise over new look of the Aussie golden boy.

The 31-year-old actor shared a mesmerising snap of himself gazing at the camera with those oh-so-dreamy blue eyes, his long dark blonde locks on show.

"Haircut?" he simply captioned his post.

Liam's post suggests that hairdressers' appointment has become more of a challenge ever since the world went into lockdown and many people have embraced growing out their hair long



Whilst a large number of fans commented some variation of "no" in response to Liam's question, it was girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' comment "Rapunzel," that drove fans wild.

"OH," a fan replied to the gorgeous model with a cheeky smirk emoji.

"My favourite couple," wrote another. "I LOVE YOU BOTH," exclaimed a third in response of the 24-year-old's comment about her beau.

Gabriella, who is still smitten to her boy friend, previously shared a rare and personal insight into her relationship with Liam and revealed how she stays grounded despite being all loved-up with one of the world's hottest hunks.