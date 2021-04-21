Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Dashing actor Liam Hemsworth flaunted his long hair in a selfie and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks showered praise over new look of the Aussie golden boy.

 The 31-year-old actor shared a mesmerising snap of himself gazing at the camera with those oh-so-dreamy blue eyes, his long dark blonde locks on show.

"Haircut?" he simply captioned his post.

Liam's post suggests that hairdressers' appointment has become more of a challenge ever since the world went into lockdown and many people have embraced growing out their hair long

 Whilst a large number of fans commented some variation of "no" in response to Liam's question, it was girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' comment "Rapunzel," that drove fans wild.

"OH," a fan replied to the gorgeous model with a cheeky smirk emoji.

"My favourite couple," wrote another. "I LOVE YOU BOTH," exclaimed a third in response of the 24-year-old's comment about her beau.

Gabriella, who is still smitten to her boy friend, previously shared a rare and personal insight into her relationship with Liam and revealed how she stays grounded despite being all loved-up with one of the world's hottest hunks.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media

Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media
Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills

Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills
Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media

Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media
Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her

Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her
Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death

Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death
Billie Eilish finds boyfriend in Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Billie Eilish finds boyfriend in Matthew Tyler Vorce?
Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her

Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her
Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu

Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu
Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance

Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance
New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens

New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens
Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Latest

view all