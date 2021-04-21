Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in the colours of Kent Spitfire. Photo: Twitter/Kent Cricket

UK's county cricket team Kent have signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of the Vitality Blast competition, the T20 tournament of England.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of former Pakistan international fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the second half of this year’s Vitality Blast competition," said a statement issued by Kent.

Kent, which plays under the name of Spitfire in the tournament, said that Amir will be available for at least seven matches. They added that he may feature in their side for more matches if Kent qualifies for the knockout stage of the tournament.

The county team, however, clarified that the left-armer's arrival to the UK is dependent on the Karachi Kings’ progression in this year’s PSL, and also on the mandatory quarantining period upon arrival into the UK.

Considering all this, Amir could feature for Kent in their game against Essex Eagles on June 25.

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement to join Kent Spitfires and called the group a "team full of potential".

“I have always enjoyed playing at Canterbury, and I hope I will be able to help Kent win a trophy this year,” Amir was quoted in a statement shared by Kent.

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: “We’re delighted that a player of Amir’s quality has agreed to join us for the later stages of the Vitality Blast this year.

Downton said that Amir's skill and experience will be an "invaluable" addition to the Kent's bowling attack.

The southpaw has played 36 Tests for Pakistan and taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He also played 61 ODIs for Pakistan taking 81 wickets at an average of 29.62, in the 50 T20Is Amir played, he took 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

The 29-year-old has won the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and the Pakistan Super League. He also has Vitality Blast titles, as well as a runners-up berth in 2020’s inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) to his name.