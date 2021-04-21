Can't connect right now! retry
Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work

Leading lady of Tinseltown, Angelina Jolie is reflecting on how her career has been impacted since the past few years following her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Maleficent actor spoke about how she is required to be at home more and do shorter jobs owing to the change in the family dynamic.

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she said.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it,” said the Salt actor who has been stuck in divorce proceedings with Pitt since 2016. 

