Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Chrissy Teigen said Meghan Markle reached out to her after her devastating pregnancy loss 

Meghan Markle made sure to provide love and support to her longtime friend Chrissy Teigen after the loss of her baby Jack. 

Teigen revealed the Duchess reached out to her after her devastating miscarriage, after she went through the same trauma last year in July. 

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," the Cravings author said in response to a fan question during the Watch What Happens Live! after show. "She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

She continued, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

The mother of two went on to add she last spoke to Meghan after her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March. 

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy [expletive] this is big," Teigen said, adding, "But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it."

Talking about if she felt Meghan had an 'extra tea' to spill regarding the royal family, Teigen said, "No. I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

