Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

The British monarchy has taken a big hit after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke of their struggles within the royal family during their explosive recent interview.



As per British writer Anna Pasternak, the shocking claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could cause problems for Prince Charles to take the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Pasternak said this during her interview with Vanity Fair, and added that chances of the Prince of Wales—the longest serving heir apparent in British monarchy’s history—seem to rapidly declining ever since his son and daughter-in-law shared their struggles in the royal family with the world.

“I’m not 100 percent sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne. The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple,” she said.

She also touched upon on Harry’s remarks about his brother Prince William and his father Charles being “trapped within their royal roles”, saying, “both sides are like wounded animals.”

“Harry said there’s been an awful lot of hurt. Well, there’s been an awful lot of hurt now on the side of the Windsors from this interview,” said the writer.

On the other hand, author Peter York thinks a reconciliation is not entirely impossible, especially in the presence of the Queen.

"The ideal reconciliation will be if, in some way, the queen can engineer it while she’s still around. It would serve the monarchy to show that, as it were, brotherly love, grandmotherly love, had triumphed,” he told VF.