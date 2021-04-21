Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

The British monarchy has taken a big hit after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke of their struggles within the royal family during their explosive recent interview.

As per British writer Anna Pasternak, the shocking claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could cause problems for Prince Charles to take the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Pasternak said this during her interview with Vanity Fair, and added that chances of the Prince of Wales—the longest serving heir apparent in British monarchy’s history—seem to rapidly declining ever since his son and daughter-in-law shared their struggles in the royal family with the world.

“I’m not 100 percent sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne. The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple,” she said.

She also touched upon on Harry’s remarks about his brother Prince William and his father Charles being “trapped within their royal roles”, saying, “both sides are like wounded animals.”

“Harry said there’s been an awful lot of hurt. Well, there’s been an awful lot of hurt now on the side of the Windsors from this interview,” said the writer.

On the other hand, author Peter York thinks a reconciliation is not entirely impossible, especially in the presence of the Queen.

"The ideal reconciliation will be if, in some way, the queen can engineer it while she’s still around. It would serve the monarchy to show that, as it were, brotherly love, grandmotherly love, had triumphed,” he told VF.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle united in helping William and Harry heal rift

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle united in helping William and Harry heal rift
Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work
Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler

Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler
Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan

Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him

Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him
Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares
'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey

'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey
Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'

Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'

Latest

view all