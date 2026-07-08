How Adam Sandler reacted when asked to officiate Taylor Swift's wedding

How did Adam Sandler react when asked to officiate Taylor Swift's wedding

Adam Sandler didn't need to think twice when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asked him to officiate their wedding, and his approach to the role was as genuine as it was funny.

A source told PEOPLE that the comedian and actor "said yes right away" when the couple made the request.

"He was incredibly honored to be part of such a special day," the insider said.

Sandler was considered the "perfect person" for the role in large part because of his own long and happy marriage to wife Jackie Sandler, whom he wed in June 2003.

The two have been together for over two decades.

Rather than preparing an elaborate speech, Sandler reportedly kept things simple and heartfelt.

"He wasn't trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production," the source said.

"He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he's gained from his own happy marriage."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a glimpse of exactly what that wisdom sounded like in a Sunday interview with Deseret News.

According to Reid, Sandler told the newlyweds to "keep kissing."

"It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss," Reid said.

"And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won't have problems."

Reid was full of praise for how Sandler handled the occasion.

"In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal. He's crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form."

Sandler also reportedly performed an original song at the reception.

Swift herself is rumoured to have taken to the stage alongside Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, who is said to have performed I Want to Hold Your Hand.

The wedding at Madison Square Garden on 3 July was confirmed to the world when the venue's screens lit up with "JusT&T Married!", with guests including Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Mariska Hargitay, Jason Sudeikis and the Haim sisters among those spotted arriving at the venue.