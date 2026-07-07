Brad Pitt moves forward with Ines de Ramon as new photos gets attention

Brad Pitt's love life has entered a happy new chapter, while Angelina Jolie continues to focus on life away from dating.

The actor and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, recently gave fans a rare look at their relationship after sharing photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The couple looked happy together as they posed before heading to the star filled celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

One photo showed Pitt with his arm around Ines as they smiled together and another one captured the couple before the ceremony started.

Although they have attended public events before as well, the new pictures got more attention than ever to their relationship.

Pitt and Ines have been together for some years and people close to the actor have reportedly been happy to see him enjoying this new stage of his life after a difficult period.

Jolie, however, has talked honestly about taking a very different path since their divorce in 2016.

“To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centred in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family," she said.

The actress explained that her children and humanitarian work remain her main focus.

She also shared that playing Maxine in Couture helped her think differently about balancing family and personal relationships.

Jolie also admitted life has changed her over the years but said she is learning to embrace life again.