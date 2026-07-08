Mariska Hargitay becomes first female in 15 years to host Emmys

Mariska Hargitay has been officially named as the host of the 2026 Emmy Awards, making her the first female to take on the solo hosting honour in 15 years.

The Television Academy confirmed the major news in a press release on Tuesday 7 July, revealing that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon will lead the 78th annual ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September.

The high-profile gig marks a milestone moment for television's biggest night, which will air live across the United States and global markets on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

The choice of the 62-year-old actress perfectly aligns with NBC's massive milestone celebrations this autumn, as the broadcaster marks its 100th anniversary.

According to the network's official announcement, having the Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer, and television icon emcee the broadcast is a direct nod to her historic legacy on the screen.

Hargitay, who famously won the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 2006 for her legendary portrayal of Captain Olivia Benson, expressed immense gratitude for being chosen to lead the elite squad of Hollywood talent on stage.

Reflecting on the significant career milestone, Hargitay highlighted the unifying power of the medium.

"Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career," Hargitay said in the announcement.

"It's my great honour to host the 78th Emmy Awards, in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC, and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers."

She went on to explain that whether someone works as an actor, a director, a costumer, or a sound designer, everyone in the industry shares the distinct privilege of creating art that brings people together.

Hargitay added that no matter how, where, or when audiences choose to watch, people remain deeply connected through shared laughter, tears, a love of stories, and the mutual excitement of seeing what unfolds next.

Her appointment places her in incredibly rare company, making her only the fourth woman to lead the prestigious awards show solo or as part of a team this century.