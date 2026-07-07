Taylor Swift shuts down plagiarism lawsuit with court victory

Taylor Swift has received a legal win after a judge dismissed a copyright lawsuit filed by poet Kimberly Marasco.

The case started after Marasco accused Swift of copying parts of her poetry for songs including The Man and The Great War.

She filed an updated complaint in February 2025 against Swift, Republic Records, Universal Music Group and others.

Judge Aileen Cannon later ruled that the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought back to court again.

In the decision, the judge said the similarities between Swift’s songs and Marasco’s poems involved common ideas and phrases that are not protected under copyright law.

The ruling also stated that Marasco’s complaint did not identify any specific creative work that was protected and copied.

Swift’s representatives have not commented on the court decision.

Marasco, however, said that she disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal.

Before the dismissal, Swift’s legal team had argued that the claims were without a proper legal basis and asked the court to reject the case.

The legal victory came after a major moment in Swift’s personal life, following her recent wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The couple started their relationship in 2023 and got engaged in 2025.