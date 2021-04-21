Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's claims against royals could end British monarchy

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent claims against the British royal family came as a huge hit for the British monarchy.

Diane Abbott, former Shadow Home Secretary and the first Black member of Parliament, said that owing to the fiasco unleashed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal family could come to an end.

Abbott made the remarks in a new Vanity Fair cover story, adding that the monarchy “as we know it will last as long as the queen is alive.”

“I think there will be a big public debate … and I think what the royal family and their advisers did with Meghan will be part of the argument for change,” she said.

She further said that the discourse could even go as far as reach the Parliament floor with a “clamor to look at the current arrangement and maybe move to a more Scandinavian monarchy, where you don’t have all the pomp and ceremony.”

Markle told Oprah Winfrey last month in an explosive interview with her husband Prince Harry by her side, that some members of the royal family had “raised concerns” about the colour of their then-unborn son Archie’s skin.

The duchess also claimed that she had contemplated ending her life during her time as a royal and was also denied professional help for her mental health by Palace officials.

