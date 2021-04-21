Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth apparently 'hates confrontation' with Meghan and Harry 

Queen Elizabeth was dealt with a severe blow after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry partook in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 95-year-old monarch, who had kept mum until now on the matter, was heavily disappointed by the Sussexes throwing royal family under the bus. 

A source told MailOnline: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview."

The insider added: "There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps."

Meanwhile royal author Ingrid Seward said the Queen 'is in no mood' to be a part of family summit to discuss future of monarchy. 

The Prince Philip Revealed author said the monarch "hates confrontation."

