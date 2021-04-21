Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 concert breaks records

The internet is in fits over the roaring success of BTS’s virtual concert BANG BANG CON 2021.

With BANG BANG CON 2021 being BTS’s first official concert since the cancelation of their Map of the Soul world tour, fans managed to make it a raging success with 2.7 million viewers.

The eight hour event included BTS’s 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begin, clips of their 5th Muster fan meeting straight from Busan and 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”concert from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

