Prince William, Harry shared ‘private’ conversations before UK departure

Prince Harry, William reportedly shared a candid chat following Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry repotedly sat down for an hour long private chat before the spare to the heir was due to jet back to the US.

This claim was brought forward by a source during their interview with Page Six.

The insider admitted that while the conversation might be considered unproductive, it is a step in the right direction. “It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for.”

“It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but it’s unfathomable to think Megxit and Oprah did not come up.”