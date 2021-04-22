Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

American super singer Beyonce has a fan following that can work wonder in terms of the popularity of any showbiz outing as an appearance by Queen Bey in the trailer for the new season of the Netflix series 'Selena' has made it an instant hit.

The trailer for the new season of the Netflix series Selena was released this week. Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles, feature in the new season. The second season of the series follows the life of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.

The trailer reveals the plot in which the Tex-Mex queen, having risen to international fame, is seen going through difficult times in her personal life.

In bioseries, fact usually meets fiction. However, it is a real-life incident that a meeting between a very young Beyoncé and Selena did take place in real life. In an interview a few years ago for MTV, Queen Bey herself mentioned the incident, pointing out that Selena has been a great influence on her throughout her life.

"I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn't tell her much because I wasn't famous back then," Queen B recalled.

Both Grammy winners were born and raised in Texas. Beyonce recalled she looked up to Selena for inspiration. "Definitely growing up in Houston I would listen to her on the radio, AND listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she sang, it helped me a lot in the studio. I think she was a legend and I look up to her," Queen Bey reminisced.

The trailer shows the meeting at a mall. Catching sight of Selena, Beyoncé asks her mother, "Who is she?" "I just saw her, waved and went on my way," Beyonce added.

Watch the trailer of the new Netflix series here: 


More From Entertainment:

Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat
Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US
Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud
Billie Eilish says

Billie Eilish says "things are coming"
Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato
Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession

Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession
Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked

Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked
Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments

Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting
Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’
The Crown's Diana actress chose not to offer condolences to royals on Prince Philip's death

The Crown's Diana actress chose not to offer condolences to royals on Prince Philip's death

Latest

view all