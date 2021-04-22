Can't connect right now! retry
Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-beau Scott Disick is reportedly struggling with the mother of his kids new relationship with Travis Barker 

The 37-year-old reality star, despite his own blossoming relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, is said to be having a hard time with his ex getting serious with another guy.

The Talentless founder had been holding out hope that he'd eventually get back with the mother of his children. However, Kourtney's romance with Blink-182's Travis Barker has certainly thrown a spanner into the works.

AA media outlet, citing a source, revealed: "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly. His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker having good time with the kids, which surely teased Scott, who is seemingly going through a hard time with this situation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been getting closer since becoming official in February.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. They went on to forged a close friendship in recent years as they co-parent their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign.

