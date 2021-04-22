Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is all set to learn the TikTok dance art, seeking her way to stardom on the short-video-sharing platform.

In a new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 40-year-old reality star has asked the 20-year-old TikTok superstar, Addison Rae to teach her the ropes.

The highest-paid TikToker has been part of a few KUWTK episodes after reports of her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian swirled around. Addison Rae can be seen teaching the KKW mogul the dance steps to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song 'WAP.'

"We should stretch a little before. We’re going to do a split," the TikTok star is seen telling Kim Kardashian as sister Khloe Kardashian sits aside watching on.

"I've never done a split. Should that be a 40-year-old goal?" Kim responds jokingly.

"So I'm freaking out a little bit because today Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance," says Kim while she faces the cameras.

Addison teaches her how to do the split. However, exhausted with the step, despite encouragement from sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim seems to lose heart as she speaks to Addison, "I can't get down like you."

However, in her confessional, Kim asserts, "Listen I'm no dancer, I'm not claiming to be but if anyone's going to make me look good it's Addison."

"So I'm gonna take the time and practice this and see what I can do."

Having failed in learning the split, Kim goes for learning a different part of the dance — but that doesn't prove to be any easier.

"Oh my god, I have eyes, like I see I'm not the best at it but I am going to soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to do this," Kim tells the cameras.

Kim Kardashian has tried her dancing skills on season seven of “Dancing With The Stars”. However, her pair with partner Mark Ballas was eliminated in the fourth round.

Fresh episodes of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Thursdays.