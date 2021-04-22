Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is all set to learn the TikTok dance art, seeking her way to stardom on the short-video-sharing platform.

In a new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 40-year-old reality star has asked the 20-year-old TikTok superstar, Addison Rae to teach her the ropes.

The highest-paid TikToker has been part of a few KUWTK episodes after reports of her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian swirled around. Addison Rae can be seen teaching the KKW mogul the dance steps to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song 'WAP.'

"We should stretch a little before. We’re going to do a split," the TikTok star is seen telling Kim Kardashian as sister Khloe Kardashian sits aside watching on.

"I've never done a split. Should that be a 40-year-old goal?" Kim responds jokingly.

"So I'm freaking out a little bit because today Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance," says Kim while she faces the cameras.

Addison teaches her how to do the split. However, exhausted with the step, despite encouragement from sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim seems to lose heart as she speaks to Addison, "I can't get down like you."

However, in her confessional, Kim asserts, "Listen I'm no dancer, I'm not claiming to be but if anyone's going to make me look good it's Addison."

"So I'm gonna take the time and practice this and see what I can do."

Having failed in learning the split, Kim goes for learning a different part of the dance — but that doesn't prove to be any easier.

"Oh my god, I have eyes, like I see I'm not the best at it but I am going to soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to do this," Kim tells the cameras.

Kim Kardashian has tried her dancing skills on season seven of “Dancing With The Stars”. However, her pair with partner Mark Ballas was eliminated in the fourth round.

Fresh episodes of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Thursdays.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio
Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song

Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez
Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance

Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance
Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict
Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released
Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat
Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US
Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud
Billie Eilish says

Billie Eilish says "things are coming"
Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Latest

view all