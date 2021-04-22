NAB should make case against PM Imran Khan, put him in jail: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should summon PM Imran Khan, ministers and 40% of Pakistan's sugar producers.

In media talk outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Abbasi criticises ruling PTI government.

Pakistan is the only country where people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus with their own money, says former PM.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau should summon 40% of Pakistan's sugar producers, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other ministers, file cases against them and jail for justice to be served, says PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



Abbasi was speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistanis were standing in lines to get sugar with their identity cards.

He criticised the ruling PTI government, saying it has no policy while the public is going through a difficult time.

"Pakistan is the only country where people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus with their own money," he claimed.



The government has been unable to buy a single coronavirus vaccine, the former PM continued, adding that a country like Pakistan with a population of 230 million people is vaccinating its people through charity.

"It is unfortunate that coronavirus cases keep increasing in Pakistan, while the world is controlling it," he said.

He called for the National Command and Operation Centre to be shut down, saying that the time for Pakistanis to be banned from travelling abroad was not far.

Abbasi also spoke about the attack on senior journalist and former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority chairperson Absar Alam.



"It is still not known who shot journalist Absar Alam," Abbasi said.

Alam was shot and injured by an unidentified man in Islamabad earlier this week. The journalist was taking a walk at a park in F-11 when an unidentified man came and shot him, the police said.

"Journalism is under threat," the PML-N leader said, adding that the issue will be raised in the National Assembly tomorrow (Friday).