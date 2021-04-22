Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen 'did not feel alone' when sitting by herself in Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

While the image of the Queen sitting by herself in Prince Philip’s funeral left hearts broken, it is said that the monarch did not feel alone.

Writing for Telegraph.co.uk, author Gyles Brandreth said that the Queen was accustomed to taking part in royal engagements where she sat alone.

"I do not believe the Queen felt alone at her beloved husband’s funeral," he said.

"She is accustomed to walking in procession and being seated on her own: she has been doing it all her life. She is Queen after all."

"She sat as she sat at Saturday’s funeral because of the current Covid regulations; she would not have dreamt of doing so otherwise. She leads by example."

He added that her faith helped her remain strong during the testing time.

"But she does not feel alone in the house of God – it is perhaps where she feels most at ease, for her a place of comfort and consolation," he said. 

"The teachings of Christ are the foundation of her life – as she has made clear towards the end of every one of her Christmas broadcasts since her accession in 1952."

More From Entertainment:

Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet
Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral
From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio
Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song

Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez
Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance

Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance
Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict
Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

Latest

view all