John Travolta looks back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana

The shot of Princess Diana and John Travolta dancing was from a 1985 White House state dinner

Hollywood star John Travolta is looking back at the iconic moment in history when he shared a dance with Princess Diana.

The 67-year-old spoke to Esquire Mexico and revealed that he had made no preparations to dance with the late Princess of Wales.

Travolta and Diana’s shot from a 1985 White House state dinner hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan is considered one of the most iconic moments in history.

Opening up about that, Travolta said: "I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honor of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all.’”

"That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task,” he continued.

"Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance,” he said.

"She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale,” he added.

“Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment,” Travolta shared.