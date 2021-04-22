Hilary Duff takes the lead in gender-swapped sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

'How I Met Your Father', told from a vantage point of view, will encircle Hilary Duff's character named Sophie

American actor Hilary Duff has unleashed a wave of excitement after it was announced that she will take on the lead role in How I Met Your Mother’s sequel.

The gender-swapped upcoming Hulu show titled, How I Met Your Father will feature the Younger star playing the female version of the original’s lead character, Ted Mosby.

The show, told from a vantage point of view, will encircle her character named Sophie telling her son about how she met his father while looking back at their friend group’s adventures and dating frolics from 2021.

The format of the sequel will be the same as the original CBS comedy which ran from 2005 to 2014.

Duff, in Hulu’s press release said: “As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby,” referencing Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the co-creators of the new show.

Speaking about the writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Duff continued: “Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

A premiere date for the Hilary Duff-produced show has yet to be announced.