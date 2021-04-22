Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Sports Desk

An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

By
Sports Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Former Pakistani team captain Shoaib Malik just gave us some major fitness goals.

The sportsman shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram. In it, he can be seen vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision.

"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question to his fans on Instagram with the short clip that gave us a sneak peek to his intense gym routine.

Malik, who is often seen sharing his fitness routines with fans, is training in Karachi these days.

Read more: WATCH: Sania Mirza gives fans 'major fitness goals'

Shoaib Malik poses after a workout with his fitness trainer Mohammad Bilal Munir. Photo: Geo.tv

To find out more about the sports star's intense workouts, we got in touch with Spartan Fitness founder and trainer Mohammad Bilal Munir, who is training Malik these days. 

Munir told Geo.tv that they are currently training for performance and athleticism. "Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.

"I train many Pakistani cricketers, and of all the ones I’ve recently trained, Shoaib Malik is the fittest," he said.

Munir also shared that the cricketer usually trains with him late at night.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam
Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League

Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League
ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position

ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position
Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in first T20I

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in first T20I
WATCH: Pak vs Zim T20I series trophy unveiled

WATCH: Pak vs Zim T20I series trophy unveiled
FIFA warns breakaway Super League clubs must be 'in or out'

FIFA warns breakaway Super League clubs must be 'in or out'
Umar Akmal looking for TikTok followers

Umar Akmal looking for TikTok followers
People don't need to worry about Shaheen Afridi's health, fitness: Misbah

People don't need to worry about Shaheen Afridi's health, fitness: Misbah
Virat, Anuskha treat fans to adorable picture on Instagram

Virat, Anuskha treat fans to adorable picture on Instagram
Pak vs Zim: T20I series schedule, venue, match timings in Pakistan

Pak vs Zim: T20I series schedule, venue, match timings in Pakistan
Pakistan cricket team to test youngsters in Zimbabwe series: sources

Pakistan cricket team to test youngsters in Zimbabwe series: sources

Latest

view all