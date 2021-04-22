An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

Former Pakistani team captain Shoaib Malik just gave us some major fitness goals.

The sportsman shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram. In it, he can be seen vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision.



"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question to his fans on Instagram with the short clip that gave us a sneak peek to his intense gym routine.

Malik, who is often seen sharing his fitness routines with fans, is training in Karachi these days.

Shoaib Malik poses after a workout with his fitness trainer Mohammad Bilal Munir. Photo: Geo.tv

To find out more about the sports star's intense workouts, we got in touch with Spartan Fitness founder and trainer Mohammad Bilal Munir, who is training Malik these days.

Munir told Geo.tv that they are currently training for performance and athleticism. "Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.

"I train many Pakistani cricketers, and of all the ones I’ve recently trained, Shoaib Malik is the fittest," he said.

Munir also shared that the cricketer usually trains with him late at night.