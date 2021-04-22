Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Although Eminem is known for having disputes with everyone in the music industry from Mariah Carey to Machine Gun Kelly to Snoop Dogg,  the controversial rapper is also known for his long standing relationship with legendary British artist Elton John.

Their  friendship started at the 2001 GRAMMY Awards, where they performed one of Em's biggest hits "Stan".

Commenting on his friendship with Em , Elton had revealed in an interview, "We became friends. We've been amazing friends ever since. He's an amazing guy. [...] I just adore him."

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, whose lyrics have been criticized for their use of violence, misogyny and homophobia,  didn't even know Elton John was gay ahead of meeting the British artist. 

Express his views, Eminem had told MTV News, "Of course, I heard of Elton John. "I didn't know he was gay. I didn't know anything about his personal life. I didn't really care. But being that he was gay and he had my back, I think it made a statement in itself saying that he understood where I was coming from."



More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview
Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit
BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

Latest

view all