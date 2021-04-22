Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family ‘a lot calmer’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Royal family ‘a lot calmer’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

The palace has reportedly been feeling ‘a lot calmer’ since Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘kicked off’.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and they spoke at length about the recent changes to the Palace’s atmosphere.

The insider claimed, “One of the main issues with Harry and Meghan when they were part of the working family was their inability to understand how things worked.

Before concluding they also claimed, "It’s been a lot simpler without them kicking off over why they couldn’t just do what they wanted. Things are a lot calmer.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'
Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview
Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Latest

view all