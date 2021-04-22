Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Despite a month passing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, many are still "hurt and very wary" of the couple.

A source told Mail+ that their departure from the royal family could have been well received had it been done differently.

"No one should underestimate the damage done by that Oprah interview," the source said. 

"The fact of them leaving is sad but wouldn’t have been such a problem had they gone about it in a different way."

"The interview was disgraceful on so many fronts. Not just what Harry - and Meghan - said about their own family.

"But also the way in which they attacked every decent person who had worked for them and tried to support them.”

“There is a lot of anger about that. It is all so sad but... also very damaging."

More From Entertainment:

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit
BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

Latest

view all