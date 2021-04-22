Can't connect right now! retry
Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ supports covid-19 fighters with food kits

Indian actor Salman Khan recently stepped forward in a huge leap and offered covid-19 warriors food kit through his organization Being Human.

the organization partnered with Yuva Sena to make the distribution a success and have already served essential workers like health care providers, police officers and BMC staff.

The news was brought forward in a report by Mid-Day and according to Yuva Sena’s leader Rahul Kanal, “Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road.”

