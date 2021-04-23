Can't connect right now! retry
Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot has shared a good news about another sweet addition to her family, revealing that she's expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano.

The Wonder Women star announced that she would soon welcome a third baby girl into her family. She broke the happy news during her appearance on Thursday's episode of 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'.

The 35-year-old actress, during the interview, discussed several subjects before the topic of conversation turned to her personal life.

Gal Gadot, in response to the host's question about her plan to extend family, revealed that she's expecting a baby girl number three.

The show's hosts congratulated the former Miss Israel, and the 'All My Children' actress, with a visible smile,  went on to note that any child after her second would be much less difficult to raise.

