Indian musician Shravan Rathod dies of Covid related complications

Indian music composer Shravan Rathod, of popular musician duo Nadeem-Shravan, died on Thursday due to coronavirus related complications.

Shravan was admitted to a hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last around 10:15 PM on Thursday, his son Sanjeev Rathore said.

On Monday, Sanjeev had confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis, saying: 'Yes, he tested positive for Covid and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim,' adding that 'he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him.'

He was, according to his friends, a genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of Indian music industry.