Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham shared a stunning snapshot by her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham to mark Earth Day on Thursday.

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn, who is known for photographs of fashion and family, also keeps an eye on the natural world. His snapshot beautifully described how talented he is.

Victoria's Instagram post showed off her son's unmatched talent as she posted a striking black and white photo showing a lion on the move, and revealed it is one of her favourite of Brooklyn's pictures.

The former Spice Girl captioned the stunning post "Happy #EarthDay. Our planet is so incredible! We can all, and must, do better to take care of it. Image by @brooklynbeckham, one of my favourites x VB."

The excited fans of Victoria, who is wife of David Beckham, were quick to praise the talented 22-year-old, with one writing, "We have a beautiful planet. That's an amazing shot! Book cover worthy," and another simply commenting, "WOW!"