Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, was looking gorgeous in casual outfit as she appeared with son Archie on Wednesday after Prince Harry returned home from London.



Pregnant Meghan was seen propping her sweet son up on her growing baby bump as she carried his lunch box with her other arm.

Prince Harry's sweetheart was dressed casually in blue jeans, a black T-shirt, an army green utility jacket. She wore a pointed-toe and a black face mask.

On the other hand 20-month-old Archie was looking a little prince in a black beanie, a gray sweatshirt, rolled jeans, white Velcro sneakers and a green backpack.



The former 'Suits' star left her hair down over her shoulders to give a gorgeous look to her personality.

Meghan Markle's surprising outing with Archie came a day after the Duke of Sussex was seen returning to Los Angeles following his grandfather Philip’s funeral across the pond on Saturday.

