Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Elizabeth Olsen revealed how her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley's fame, impacted her

Elizabeth Olsen did not want to be associated with her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, over fears she might be termed nepotistic.

The Avengers starlet wanted to make a name for herself since day one. Talking In a new interview with Glamour UK, Elizabeth revealed how her sisters' fame impacted her.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning," Elizabeth, 32, told the magazine.

"And I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason," she added.

In the interview, Elizabeth said as a child aspiring actress, she almost used her first and middle name as a stage name to differentiate herself from the famous Olsen twins, who were known for their stint as child artists on TV.

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," Elizabeth told Glamour UK. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.'"