Friday Apr 23 2021
Prince Harry's talks with royal family 'put on ice' over shocking reason

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Prince Harry accused of feeding stories to the US press - leaving talks on ice with senior royals

Prince Harry's negotiation talks with his family members in the UK have been put on hold, amid rising fears the Sussexes will leak details of it to the public. 

The former royals' camp is accused of feeding stories to the US press - leaving talks on ice with senior royals.

According to The Sun, the Palace was forced to put the talks on a pause after fabricated stories claiming knowledge of private royal chats emerged across the Atlantic. 

In particular, a PEOPLE.com story claiming Meghan and Archie talked to the Queen over the phone raised concerns with royal aides. 

The Sun's report suggest no "meaningful conversations" have taken place between the couple and senior royals since Prince Philip's funeral. 

A story in Harper's Bazaar even claimed Harry's sole purpose of visit to the UK was to honour the Duke of Edinburgh, and not engage in any talks. 

