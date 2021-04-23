Here's how Prince Harry is redefining marriage to support Meghan amid pregnancy

Prince Harry trying his best to lend a helping hand to pregnant Meghan Markle around the house

Prince Harry is challenging gender roles and becoming the epitome of becoming a loving, supporting husband to Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex is trying his best to lend a helping hand to his pregnant wife around the house.

He has been “constantly doting” on Meghan Markle as she prepares to give birth to their baby girl, a source told Us Weekly.



“Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable,” the source added, noting that her mother, Doria Ragland, “hasn’t been around too much” in recent months.

As far as Meghan's pregnancy is concerned, the insider updated is “feeling much better” compared to when she was expecting Archie in 2019.

“Meghan does yoga every day, sometimes twice a day, it’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy,” the source said. “This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness.”