Karachi court acquits MQM workers six years after Nine Zero raid

Karachi ATC acquits MQM workers in Nine Zero raid case.

Court has been hearing the case for the last six years.

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted MQM workers in a case relating to illegal possession of explosives.



The verdict came six years after the 2015 raid at Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters Nine Zero.

Rangers arrested many suspected target killers and criminals, including Faisal Mota, Obaid K2, Nadir Shah, Amir Sarpatta, Nauman, Farhan Shabbir, during a raid at Nine Zero in Azizabad on March 11, 2015. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized too.

The prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against MQM workers in 52 cases, the court ruled.



Suspected high profile target killers Mota, Obaid K2, Nadir Shah, Amir Sarpatta and others are among those who have been acquitted.

According to the verdict, Mota has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of arms, while Shabbir has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment.