Friday Apr 23 2021
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Pakistani couple Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz became the latest celebrities to receive the Covid-19 shot.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles they could be seen getting the shot at South City Hospital.

In the video that Nida shared, she could be seen closing her eyes as she waited to receive the shot, clearly anticipating some sort of pain.

However, as soon as the shot was administered, the daytime show host said that the procedure was completely painless.

"You can barely feel it. I was getting scared for no reason," she said while smiling from ear-to ear. 

