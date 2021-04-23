Prince Harry, Prince William like 'wounded animals' since damaging Oprah interview

While it has been a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, there is still an “awful lot of hurt” between the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William.

Royal author Anna Pasternal told Vanity Fair that both the Sussexes and Cambridges are like "wounded animals".

In the interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex levied harsh claims against the royal family which included racism and denying Meghan of getting help to deal with her suicidal thoughts.

At one point Harry said that his brother was "trapped" by the institution.

“Both sides are like wounded animals," she said.

“Harry said there’s been an awful lot of hurt.

“Well, there’s been an awful lot of hurt now on the side of the Windsors from this interview.”