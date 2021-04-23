Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William like 'wounded animals' since damaging Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

While it has been a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, there is still an “awful lot of hurt” between the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William.

Royal author Anna Pasternal told Vanity Fair that both the Sussexes and Cambridges are like "wounded animals".

In the interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex levied harsh claims against the royal family which included racism and denying Meghan of getting help to deal with her suicidal thoughts.

At one point Harry said that his brother was "trapped" by the institution.

“Both sides are like wounded animals," she said. 

“Harry said there’s been an awful lot of hurt.

“Well, there’s been an awful lot of hurt now on the side of the Windsors from this interview.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen's death to spark 'big public debate'

Queen's death to spark 'big public debate'
Alex Rodriguez felt split with Jennifer Lopez was long time coming

Alex Rodriguez felt split with Jennifer Lopez was long time coming

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande unveil brand new remix track for ‘Save Your Tears’

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande unveil brand new remix track for ‘Save Your Tears’
Riz Ahmed, Nomadland win big at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021

Riz Ahmed, Nomadland win big at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s youngest son turns three

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s youngest son turns three
Prince Harry gave gift to Queen on behalf of him, Meghan following departure

Prince Harry gave gift to Queen on behalf of him, Meghan following departure

Joe Jonas says family apologised to Frankie Jonas for this reason

Joe Jonas says family apologised to Frankie Jonas for this reason

Here's how Prince Harry is redefining marriage to support Meghan amid pregnancy

Here's how Prince Harry is redefining marriage to support Meghan amid pregnancy

Prince Harry's talks with royal family 'put on ice' over shocking reason

Prince Harry's talks with royal family 'put on ice' over shocking reason

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian
'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Latest

view all