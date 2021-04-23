Can't connect right now! retry
LeVar Burton ‘overjoyed’ with spot on Jeopardy

LeVar Burton ‘overjoyed’ with spot on Jeopardy

LeVar Burton recently  took to social media to unveil his Jeopardy posting plans and fans are over the moon in excitement.

The star announced the news on Twitter with an announcement that read, "THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you [put] in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the lineup for this final hosting includes Good Morning America co-stars Robin Roberts George and George Stephanopoulos.

