Friday Apr 23 2021
Gigi Hadid celebrates her first birthday with daughter Khai

Friday Apr 23, 2021

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September 2020, celebrated her first birthday with daughter Khai on Friday.

Gigi is celebrating her 26th birthday with Khai, family and friends.

Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi, took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo of her daughter to wish on her special day.

Posting the sweet photo, Yolanda wrote “Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel..... I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given “Proud” a whole other meaning....”

“You are extraordinary!!! Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed. #HappyBirthday #Gigi”.

