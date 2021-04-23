Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going

Experts recently got candid about all the losses Queen Elizabeth has had to endure during the course of her reign.

This claim was brought forward by Royally Obsessed podcast guest Molly Mulshine and she spoke to listeners about the Queen’s heartbreaking loss and put it all into perspective for listeners, "When you think about the fact that she has lost her husband. About ten, fifteen years ago she lost her sister and her mother.”

Before concluding she added, Those are really the three people who kept her going and were her rocks throughout her whole life. So they are all gone now."

