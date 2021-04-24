Zac Efron wasn't ready to settle down with Vanessa Valladares: Here's why

Zac Efron was not ready to take his relationship to the next level with Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron parted ways with his girlfriend of 10 months, Vanessa Valladares, this week.



The Baywatch actor was not ready to take his relationship to the next level and felt split was the right thing to do.

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told PEOPLE.

However, the actor has no plans of returning to the US anytime soon, despite split.

"Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much," the sources added. "He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Earlier, the news of his split was confirmed by friend Kyle Sandilands.

"...they've gone their separate ways," Sandilands said. "[There was] no drama. It's done. He's back to work."