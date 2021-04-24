Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron wasn't ready to settle down with Vanessa Valladares: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Zac Efron was not ready to take his relationship to the next level with Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron parted ways with his girlfriend of 10 months, Vanessa Valladares, this week. 

The Baywatch actor was not ready to take his relationship to the next level and felt split was the right thing to do. 

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told PEOPLE.

However, the actor has no plans of returning to the US anytime soon, despite split. 

"Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much," the sources added. "He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Earlier, the news of his split was confirmed by friend Kyle Sandilands. 

"...they've gone their separate ways," Sandilands said. "[There was] no drama. It's done. He's back to work."

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans returning to MCU for ‘Captain America 4’: report

Chris Evans returning to MCU for ‘Captain America 4’: report
Queen Elizabeth hopeful things will turn 'right in the end' amid royal crisis

Queen Elizabeth hopeful things will turn 'right in the end' amid royal crisis

93rd Academy Awards: Five things to watch for

93rd Academy Awards: Five things to watch for
Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor with ex-Trump aides behind her

Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor with ex-Trump aides behind her
Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a ‘House of Cards’ assistant: report

Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a ‘House of Cards’ assistant: report
Prince Harry dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg on Queen's 95th birthday: report

Prince Harry dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg on Queen's 95th birthday: report
Jennifer Aniston treats fans with a cute photo from office

Jennifer Aniston treats fans with a cute photo from office

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'
Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her

Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her
Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery

Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery
Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

Latest

view all