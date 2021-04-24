Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

British actor Riz Ahmed is riding high in his career as he takes the awards season by storm with multiple nominations for his role in Sound of Metal.

The 38-year-old actor after bagging the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award for best male lead for Sound of Metal, thanked his wife novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

Accepting the award, he said: "Thank you to the Spirit Awards for this incredible honor. I share this with a lot of people, most of all [director] Darius Marder. I love you man, you're crazy. Thank you for your daring and your genius,” he said.

Thanking his wife Fatima, Ahmed said: “This is all for you."

"Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can throw your life off track. I wish you peace on the other side of it,” he said.

The actor’s recent win has escalated talk around his Oscar nomination with many critics predicting that Ahmed could pull an upset and snag away the best actor prize at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

His main competition is late actor Chadwick Boseman who is nominated for the same award for his final performance in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

