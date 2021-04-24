Oprah touches on Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘surprise’ over consequences of honesty

TV show host Oprah recently got candid about the surprise Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased over the consequences of their story.

The host got candid on Nancy O'Dell’s channel on talkshoplive and touched upon how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “wanted to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

But at that moment, “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that.”