'Pakistan's vaccination plan is better than Europe's,' claims Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Karachi on April 24, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says vaccination drive to be completed in a year.

Chaudhry warns of a complete lockdown if the situation does not get better in a week.

I am happy that Maryam Nawaz has decided to cancel her visit to Karachi, he says.

KARACHI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination plan was better than the one being implemented in Europe, but did not explain what sets it apart in his view.

The information minister, addressing a press conference in the port city, also claimed the country would inoculate its citizenry within a year.

"We are trying to bring down the impact of this (third) wave this week," he said, adding that due to an increase in the number of patients at hospitals, the current consumption of oxygen stands at 90% of capacity.

He cautioned that the government might consider a complete lockdown if the situation does not get better in a week

The minister noted that coronavirus-related deaths were increasing at an alarming rate and so the government had decided to call in the army for implementation of SOPs.

Chaudhry said the coronavirus positivity ratio had shot up to a worrying 40% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as he urged the people to follow safety measures to keep the virus at bay.

"I am happy that Maryam Nawaz has decided to cancel her visit to Karachi," the minister said as he spoke about the upcoming NA-249 by-election and the PML-N leader's decision to cancel her visit in light of the coronavirus situation.



He called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to come up with election SOPs, saying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign was one of the main reasons behind the spread of COVID-19 in India.

The information minister also noted that the coronavirus situation in India was worsening and noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had sent their good wishes for the people of the neighbouring country.

"I pray that the Indian people get relief from this problem soon," he added.