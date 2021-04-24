Can't connect right now! retry
Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing

Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui recently sat down and got candid about the death of his fellow co-star Sridevi.

The Pakistani actor got candid about the late star’s demise during his appearance on Choti Car Bara Star with host Sarah Ajmal.

There he was quoted saying, “You may or may not know,I was in Dubai at the time of her sudden demise as I was invited to the wedding of Bony Kapoor’s nephew as a guest.”

“I was also going to meet him before it happened and then I heard it and went directly to see him. I was probably the first one who reached out there and condoled him at the time when Sridevi passed away.”

“He was extremely sad and it was more than a shock for me as well because I met her just a night before and all this happened overnight.”

