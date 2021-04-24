Can't connect right now! retry
Hilaria Baldwin pens emotional note for miscarried child: 'I miss you'

Hilaria Baldwin pens emotional note for miscarried child: 'I miss you'

Hilaria Baldwin recently penned an emotional note on what would have been her miscarried baby’s first year of life.

The star wrote this note over on Instagram with a gut wrenching picture from the last night she got to spend with her miscarried baby.

She wrote, “It is #infertilityawarenessweek ...and while I am so blessed to have my babies, I have a few angels too. I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019–the second at 4 months. I was told ‘it’s just bad luck’...there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not.”

“Today this baby I cried for in this picture would have been about a year. April 23 was her 39 weeks. I had to go home and sleep with her inside of me for one more night before having surgery the next. This was the last photo of my girls at the time.”

“My face so swollen—I remember being surprised that the body could make so many tears—kept on thinking I’d run out of them. The next photo was a snap I took a day or so before I found out I had lost her. I looked tired, but happy...celebrating the pregnancy.”

“We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents. Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul...through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love.”

“I am just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms. If you are struggling or have struggled—or will struggle, know that you are not alone...if it serves you, connect with others as you grieve. We are a mighty bunch who carry this heaviness in our hearts—and together we can lighten each other’s load through support and understanding.”

